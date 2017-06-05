Sindh CM presents Rs 1043.135 bln annual budget for FY 2017-18

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,
who also holds the portfolio of the finance minister, on Monday
presented Rs 1043.135 billion annual budget for the fiscal year
2017-18.
The budget shows 20 per cent increase over the current financial year
estimates of Rs 869.12 billion.
The receipts of the province for FY-2017-18 with 20.4 per cent
increase over current fiscal year budget estimates of Rs 854.50 billion, are estimated at Rs 1028.515 billion, thus indicating an overall deficit of
Rs 14.32 billion.
In the budget speech Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah
noted that the current fiscal year has been a year of
phenomenal changes both within and outside the country.
As citizens of the world, he continued, we must strive to keep
pace with the changes. There is great potential in Sindh, its people,
its resources and the unique position it holds in the country.
However, we as a nation cannot afford to be lazy and think that growth
will take care of itself. It is only through smart choices, informed
decision making and unrelenting effort that we can forge ahead for a
better future.
He said that he and his cabinet were devoted to the
progress and uplift of this province.
The province had seen the upgradation of schools and establishment
of colleges and universities besides the lining of canals,
installation of solar powered tube-wells, establishent of agro-export
processing zones, committment of the training of law and order
personnel.
He said his government through dedicated attempts had overseen
the inclusion of transport systems within China-Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
He said the task before the government was arduous and demanded
single-minded focus and perseverance.
” We are armed with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and
Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The sagacious and visionary leadership
of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari,
emboldened us to take necessary decisions and tough stances,” he said.
He said it was not an easy road, but together we have managed to
make great strides.
He believed that his government was on the path towards a healthy,
educated, safer, prosperous and modern Sindh.
The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in outlining
policies which had far-reaching long term benefits for the nation as a
whole.