Sindh CM presents Rs 1043.135 bln annual budget for FY 2017-18

KARACHI, June 05 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah,

who also holds the portfolio of the finance minister, on Monday

presented Rs 1043.135 billion annual budget for the fiscal year

2017-18.

The budget shows 20 per cent increase over the current financial year

estimates of Rs 869.12 billion.

The receipts of the province for FY-2017-18 with 20.4 per cent

increase over current fiscal year budget estimates of Rs 854.50 billion, are estimated at Rs 1028.515 billion, thus indicating an overall deficit of

Rs 14.32 billion.

In the budget speech Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

noted that the current fiscal year has been a year of

phenomenal changes both within and outside the country.

As citizens of the world, he continued, we must strive to keep

pace with the changes. There is great potential in Sindh, its people,

its resources and the unique position it holds in the country.

However, we as a nation cannot afford to be lazy and think that growth

will take care of itself. It is only through smart choices, informed

decision making and unrelenting effort that we can forge ahead for a

better future.

He said that he and his cabinet were devoted to the

progress and uplift of this province.

The province had seen the upgradation of schools and establishment

of colleges and universities besides the lining of canals,

installation of solar powered tube-wells, establishent of agro-export

processing zones, committment of the training of law and order

personnel.

He said his government through dedicated attempts had overseen

the inclusion of transport systems within China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

He said the task before the government was arduous and demanded

single-minded focus and perseverance.

” We are armed with the vision of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. The sagacious and visionary leadership

of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari,

emboldened us to take necessary decisions and tough stances,” he said.

He said it was not an easy road, but together we have managed to

make great strides.

He believed that his government was on the path towards a healthy,

educated, safer, prosperous and modern Sindh.

The leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party believed in outlining

policies which had far-reaching long term benefits for the nation as a

whole.