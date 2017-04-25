Sindh beat KPK in match eight

ISLAMABAD Apr 25 (APP): Sindh beat KPK by eight wickets in

match eight of Pakistan Cup One Day played at Pindi Stadium,

Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, KPK team batting first pilled up a

total of 192 runs in 39.4 overs losing all wickets. Shoaib Malik was

the main hitter as he scored 41 runs off on 49 balls smashing two 4s

and a six.

Muhammad Rizwan (35), Muhammad Naeem (34) and Ifthikar Ahmed

(27) also batted well.

For Sindh, Umar Gul was the pick of the bowlers bagging four

wickets giving 44 runs. Usama Mir and Anwar Ali also grabbed three

and two wickets for 44 and 23 runs, respectively.

In reply, Sindh achieved the target in 22.4 overs for the loss

of two wickets. Khurram Manzoor played a superb unbeaten innings of

118 runs on 16 balls hitting sixteen 4s and six 6s. Akbar ur Rehman

(43) and Asif Zakir (28) played their part in taking Sindh to

victory.

For KPK, Taj Wali and Kashif Bhatti took one wicket each for

45 and 49 runs, respectively. Khurram Manzoor of Sindh was declared

man of the match.

Summarised score:

Khyber Pakhtunkhaw 192-10 in 39.4 overs: (Shoaib Malik 41,

2x4s, 1×6, 49 balls, Muhammad Rizwan 35, 1×4, 1×6, 40 balls,

Muhammad Naeem 34, 7x4s, 35 balls, Iftikhar Ahmed 27, 4x4s, 27

balls, Umar Gul 4-44, Osama Mir 3-44, Anwar Ali 2-23).

Sindh 193-2 in 22.4 overs: (Khurram Manzoor 118*, 16x4s, 6x6s,

61, Asif Zakir 28, 6x4s, 21 balls, Akbar-ur-Rehman 43, 6x4s, 53

balls, Taj Wali 1-45, Kashif Bahtti 1-49).