Sindh Assembly passes Sindh Repeal Bill, 2017 in haste: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice

Zahid Hamid on Wednesday said that Sindh Assembly had passed the

National Accountability Ordinance 1999 Sindh Repeal Bill,

2017 in haste and recommended to withdraw it.

In the meeting of the Parliamentary Committee

on National Accountability Law, the minister said constitution

does not allow the implementation of the bill as

federal legislation supercedes in such situation.

The committee completed the review of Articles 53 and 55

of the proposed National Accountability Commission Law and it was

told that it would be effective throughout the country.

It took the agenda of the Prevention of Corruption

(Amendment) Bill, 2016 moved by MNA Sher Akbar Khan and

discussed the proposed National Accountability Commission

Law in details.