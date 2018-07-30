Silk Road project lauded by media

BEIJING, July 30 (APP)::Senior editors and reporters from 18 nations who attended a seminar in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region and Beijing on the Silk Road Economic Belt, said they look forward to seeing how the Belt and Road Initiative will help people in their countries.

Twenty-three senior editors and reporters from countries including Pakistan, France, Germany, Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Egypt participated in the weeklong seminar hosted by the State Council Information Office, according to China Daily on Monday.

The group spent five days in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region to get a better understanding of China’s westernmost region, which China sees as the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt.

The belt is part of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, which also includes the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. The goal is to build a trade and infrastructure network connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along the trade routes of the ancient Silk Road.

During the seminar, participants exchanged views with experts and scholars on China’s economy, culture, religion and ethnic affairs.