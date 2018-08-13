Sikh community across Pakistan will celebrate Azadi day with zeal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 13 (APP):Sikh community across Pakistan will celebrate Independence day with full verve and pep on August 14.

Sikhs, who have been taking part in various activities inside Pakistan, are quite optimistic regarding future in Pakistan.

Be it army, police or any other field, members of Sikh community have been rendering their services selflessly and just like any other person from any other community. They are Pakistanis and this August, they are going to celebrate it by actively taking part in various events which will be held throughout the country, Private news channel reported.

In Lahore,people from various communities living in Pakistan expressed their views and even took part in tree plantation campaign with an aim to make the country greener. Children also expressed their love for Pakistan by putting on dresses in green and white colours.

Sikh community is quite resilient inside and outside Pakistan. Sikhs have been the part of the armed forces and the police including traffic police.

Major Hercharn Singh is quite a remarkable instance in this regard, who is the first person from Sikh community to be promoted to the rank of Major.Overall, the role of Sikhs in the development of Pakistan is quite impressive and growing.

Their participations in various fields will not only recognize and appreciate their services but also help in building positive image of Pakistan at international level.