NEW YORK, Nov 13 (APP):A Sikh advocacy group has protested to the US State Department against what it called was an attempt by the Indian Consul General in New York to interfere in the state of Connecticut’s legislative process, after it declared Nov 30 as “Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day” to commemorate the killings of thousands of Sikhs in India following the 1984 assassination of then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh body guards.