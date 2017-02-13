Significant progress witnessed on NAP: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): Minister of Sate for Interior and Narcotics Control Balighur Rehman Monday informed the Senate that the government did not ignor National Action Plan (NAP) rather top priority is being given to it resulting significant progress in this regard.

Winding up discussion of a motion moved by Sehar Kamran regarding present status of implementation of the NAP and suggest ways and means for its uniform implementation in the country, he said the Prime Minister himself monitored the NAP and many meetings were held to ensure its implementation in letter and spirit.

The minister said incidents of terrorisms have significantly decreased owing to effective implementation of NAP.

Regarding National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA), Balighur Rehman said earlier its budget was mere Rs.110 million which was enhanced to Rs.1.6 billion by the incumbent government. A sum of Rs.1.4 billion has been released so far, he added.

He said many officers have been recruited and more were being inducted through transparent process.

About hate speech, the ministers said over 250,000 calls were received on helpline 1717 set up to register complaints. Around 16000 cases were registered against the violators and some 1435 culprits were arrested, he added. He said many shops were also sealed.

About establishing Counter Terrorism Force (CTF) across the country, the minister said 500 personnel of CTF had already been recruited in Islamabad, 1180 in Punjab, 728 in Sindh, 1000 in Balochistan and 1200 in KPK.

He said Pakistan is the first country where all mobile phone SIMs were verified biometrically. Some 1 million SIMs were blocked, he added.

Regarding mapping of religious seminaries, Bailghur Rehman said 100 per cent mapping of seminaries has been completed in the federal capital, Punjab and Sindh while it was 75 per cent in KPK, 65 per cent in Balochistan and 80 per cent in FATA.

Earlier speaking on the motion, mostly senators alleged that the government could not implement the NAP in letter and spirit.

They also called for political will to take action against banned outfit organizations.

They also called for taking concrete steps for police and judicial reforms to curb the menace of terrorism.

They also stressed the need for equipping and fully functioning NACTA to effectively counter the terrorism.

Those who spoke on the motion included Sehar Kamran, Shahi Syed, Col ® Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, Sassi Palijo, Farhatullah Babar, Usman Kakar, Sardar Azam Musa Khel, Karim Khawaja and Hafiz Hamdullah.

Senator Javed Abbasi, Nihal Hashmi and Chaudhary Tanveer defended the government and said that it was not a matter of point scoring. The NAP was started with the consultation of all provinces, they said.

They said the government launched a successful operation against the militants to purge the country from terrorists and incidents of terrorism have significantly reduced.

They were of the views that seminaries should not be targeted every time. Owing to the stable law and order situation in the country, hefty foreign investment of around $ 54 billion was pouring, they said.