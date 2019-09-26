Sidra’s century helps PCB Blasters clinch Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship

LAHORE, Sep 26 (APP):An unbeaten century from Sidra Amin, which included a 100-run partnership for the fourth-wicket with Aliya Riaz, helped the PCB Blasters beat PCB Challengers by six runs in the final of the National Triangular One-Day Women Cricket Championship, here at the Lahore Gymkhana cricket ground on Thursday.

After being put into bat, the PCB Blasters scored 216 for five in 50 overs. Sidra, the right-handed opening batter, hit 11 fours in her unbeaten knock of 153-ball 102. She added 100 runs for the fourth wicket with Aliya Riaz, who scored 42 off 47 balls with one four and three sixes.