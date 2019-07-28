Sichuan University of China to organize tourism promotion conference for Pakistan: Song Zhihui

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Senior Researcher on One Belt One Road project and Deputy Dean of International Studies, Sichuan University of China Professor Dr Song Zhihui has said that a tourism promotion conference for Pakistan would be organised to highlight its tourism potential.

While addressing the business community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he said China wanted to enhance its imports from Pakistan that would increase Pakistan’s exports.

He said that 2nd phase of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was very important for Pakistan as it would give boost to industrial cooperation.