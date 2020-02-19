Sibi Mela: 500 artists to exhibit colorful cultural performances

SIBI, Feb 19 (APP):A five-day long annual ‘Sibi Mela’ has kick started here on Wednesday in which almost 500 artists, artisans and folk singers from various districts of Balochistan to exhibit colorful cultural performances.

To make the Mela (fair) a success, various cultural events are being organized including flower show, national songs contest, folk dances, motorcycle jumps, horse dances and exhibition of animals like camels, buffaloes and cows, besides agriculture and industrial products.

According to the organizing committee, an exhibition of beautiful and rare animals is also being organized. Thousands of people from various parts of the country are expected to participate in the Mela.

The Mela inaugurated by President Dr Arif Alvi witnessed the presence of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal, provincial ministers, parliamentarians, civil society members and students among others.

On opening day of the festival, local as well as artists hailing from other parts of the country performed stage drama, Mushaira, cultural dance and circus show.

Strict security measures are adopted to ensure the law and order at the venue of the festival.

Sibi Mela is a cultural festival which is going on since 15th century and takes place at the end of each winter and before the advent of the spring seasons.

The Mela was aimed to promote and showcase Pakistan’s three-thousand-year-old civilisation, diversity and cultural richness globally.