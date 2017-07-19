Sialkot’s businessmen stresses continuity of PM’s investor-friendly policies

SIALKOT, Jul 19 (APP): The office-bearers of Sialkot Chamber of

Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and local businessmen Wednesday stressed continuity of investor-friendly policies under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The business community said the Prime Minister’s economic policies had

reinforced the confidence of domestic investors and were vital for economic stability.

The Prime Minister who arrived here to inaugurate the Riazuddin Sheikh

Business and Trade Centre here at the SCCI, was given a warm reception by the business community.

Minister for Water and Power Khawaja Asif, Commerce Minister Khurram

Dastagir and Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal were also present on the occassion.

The businessmen lauded the economic turnaround achieved under the

leadership of Prime Minister, Muhammed Nawaz Sharif and expressed satisfaction over the conducive business environment coupled with improved security situation.

They appreciated that the government had aptly overcome energy crisis

in the country.

The businessmen lauded the Prime Minister’s initiative of constructing

Lahore-Sialkot Motorway and said it would not only augment economic activities but also connect Sialkot with China Pakistan Economic Corridor.