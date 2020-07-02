Sialkot gets Rs 150 mln COVID-related medical equipment from NDMA

SIALKOT, Jul 2 (APP):The COVID-related medical equipment worth Rs 150 million arrived at Sialkot on Thursday, boosting the city’s capacity to cope with the coronavirus pandemic effectively.

The medical supplies including 5,000 PCR Testing kits, 20 Intensive Care Unit Ventilators, 25 Oximeter, one Bio Safety Cabinet and others critical instruments were provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to Govt Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College, Sialkot on the request of its principal.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar met to NDMA Chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal and thanked him in person for providing medical assistance to the people of Sialkot in such trying times, said a press release issued by the SAPM’s Office.

The SAPM said the medical equipment, which transferred by the NDMA logistic team in few hours, would play a big role in the fight against the pandemic in Sialkot.

He said unfortunately, the health sector in Sialkot was not given due attention by the past regimes. “Khawaja Asif (Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz from Sialkot) could not give a single ventilator to the Allama Iqbal Teaching hospital in 30 years (past).”

Usman said the government was committed to improve health infrastructure of the city. Hospitals in Sialkot had been given 125 High Flow Oxygen Beds, he added.

He said a testing lab on modern lines had been set up at Sialkot with the help of traders.