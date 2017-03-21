Sialkot beat Bahawalpur by 10 wickets

MULTAN, Mar 21 (APP): Sialkot Region Cricket Team easily defeated Bahawalpur by 10 wickets in group A match of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II at the Multan Cricket Stadiums on Tuesday.

The marvellous century by Sialkot batsman Ayaz Tasawar (122) off 167 balls with thirteen boundaries and one Six at Multan International Cricket Stadium proved to be the decisive difference enabling his team to mount a total of 346/9.

Moreover, the smart piece of bowling by Abdur Rahman 6/53 and Muhammad Abbas 3/42 reduced Bahawalpur to only 186 for all in

the second innings leaving a 63-run target which Sialkot achieved

(64 for no loss) only in nine overs winning the match by 10 wickets.

Sialkot had won the toss and opted to field and dislodged Bahawalpur for 222/10 in 73.2 overs. Muhammad Imran (47 not out), Jawwad Hussain (39), Faisal Bin Mubashir (35), Mazhar Bashir (34) were the main contributors. Sialkot bowler Abdur Rahman claimed three wickets for 65 while Ammad Butt, Bilawal Bhatti and Muhammad Abbas shared two wickets each.

In reply, Sialkot mounted a total of 346/9 in 83 overs, thanks to 122 by Ayaz Tasawar, and fifty (63) by Ahsan Hafeez Bhatti.

In the second innings, Sialkot bowlers sent Bahawalpur back to pavilion at 186 only. Abdur Rahman claimed six wickets by conceding 53 runs while Muhammad Abbas claimed three wickets for 42.

Sialkot easily reached the target of 63 in just nine overs without any loss. Openers Mansoor Amjad and Ammad Butt remained unbeaten at 36 and 25 respectively reaching the total of 64 for no loss and claiming 10 wicket victory for Sialkot.