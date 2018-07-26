Shujat Nawaz of PML wins PP-28 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League (PML) candidate Shujaat Nawaz has won election from Punjab constituency PP-28 Gujrat-I by securing 56,434 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Nawabzada Haider Mehdi stood second by securing 41,432 votes while Tehreek e Labaik Pakistan candidate Hafiz Muhammad Farukh Nadeem grabbed third position by getting 32,605 votes.

Voters’ turnout was recorded at 54.91%.