Shujaat announces PML-Q’s support for PTI

ISLAMABAD, Jul 30 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) leader Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain on Monday said that his party would support the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in forming governments both at the Centre and Punjab.

Chaudhary Shujaat, who visited Banigala leading a party delegation, felicitated PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his party’s victory in the general election, according to a press statement of PTI’s Media Wing.

He said he and his party fully endorsed the manifesto and the programme announced by Imran Khan for the country’s better future.

Imran Khan on the occasion welcomed the delegation, which also included Chaudhary Pervaiz Ellahi and other senior PML-Q leaders, , and thanked them for support.