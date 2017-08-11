Showbiz Media Eleven, Arif Habib Eleven festival cricket match on Aug 14

KARACHI, Aug 11 (APP): A Grand Festival cricket match on the

occasion of 70th Independence day of Pakistan is being

held between Showbiz Media Eleven and Arif Habib Eleven at Naya

Naizamabad Cricket Stadium on August 14.

The Showbiz Eleven will consists of Former Pakistan Hockey

Team Captain Islahuddin,Olympian Qamar Ibrahim,Mohammad Ali,International Cricketer Javed Qadeer,Nadeem Yousuf,Consul General of Mozambique Khalid Tawab,Senior Vice President of FPCCI Saquib Fayyaz Magoon,Chairman Lakhani Silk Mills Muhammad Hanif Lakhani,Chairman Pakistan Bangladesh Bussiness Council of FPCCI Khurram Ashfaq,Muzzaffar Ejaz,Sajid Aziz,Legend Tv Actor Sajid Hassan,Classical Singer Ustad Mazhar Umrao Bunda Khan,Muhammad

Sufiyan Anis,Sports Anchor Naseem Rajput,Kashif Hafeez and Syed Qalbe Muhammad.

The Chairman Naya Naizamabad Mr.Arif Habib also announced his Team

comprising Hanif Lakhani as the Captain while other players are Arif Habib,Anis Younus,Kamal Hussein,M.Raees,Rashid,Jahanzeb,Rafiq Ghaziani,Farhan,Abdul Razzak(Janu),Ikramuddin,M.Rehan,Ahmed Hayat,Amir Hameed,Khalid Yaseen, Imran ul Haq and Arif Hussain.