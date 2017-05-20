Show-cause notices issued to Interior Ministry’s three officials

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar

Ali Khan on Saturday took notice of the leakage of some sensitive

official information and ordered immediate suspension of a Section

Officer of Interior Ministry.

The Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Section Officer of

the ministry were also served show-cause notices, says a press

release issued here.

The Interior Minister said it was totally unacceptable that a

government official show irresponsibility and dishonesty with regard

to important official documents. He said there was no room for such

officials in the Interior Ministry, he added.