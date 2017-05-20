Show-cause notices issued to Interior Ministry’s three officials

ISLAMABAD, May 20 (APP): Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar
Ali Khan on Saturday took notice of the leakage of some sensitive
official information and ordered immediate suspension of a Section
Officer of Interior Ministry.
The Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Section Officer of
the ministry were also served show-cause notices, says a press
release issued here.
The Interior Minister said it was totally unacceptable that a
government official show irresponsibility and dishonesty with regard
to important official documents. He said there was no room for such
officials in the Interior Ministry, he added.