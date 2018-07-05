Shotokan Karate Gujranwala wins Punjab Inter Club Team Karate title

LAHORE, Jul 05 (APP):Shotokan karate international Gujranwala won the title of Punjab inter club team karate team here on Thursday at the Gymnasium hall of Punjab College.

Altogether 28 clubs from all over the Punjab participated in the event. Ultimate Martial Art Centre Lahore Stood Second while Punjab Karate Club Faisalabad and New Friends Shotokan Karate Centre Lahore jointly secured the third position. The Event was contested under the telnet roles of World Karate Federation.

Ejaz ul Haq, President, Islamabad Karate Association was the chief guest at the opening ceremony.

Abdul Hafeez Bhatti Director Sports Punjab was the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony While Arshad Sattar Director Sports, Punjab Group of Colleges and UCP Mr. Shahid Nizami Deputy Director Sports Punjab were the guests of honour.

Dr. Nauman Saeed Sports Consultant Sports Board Punjab also grace the occasion. Speaking on the occasion he appreciated the efforts of Punjab Karate Association for the promotion of karate in Punjab. He hoped that such events will enhance the capabilities of athletes and they will perform better in future events.

He distributed the medals and shields among the winners of the competition.