LAHORE, Nov 27 (APP):The six-goal Shoe Planet Polo Cup 2017

will stroll into action from tomorrow (Tuesday) here at the Lahore

Polo Club (LPC) ground and will be contested among nine teams.

The participating teams are divided into two pools as pool

A consists of Honda Chenab, Elan, Guard Group and United Snacks

Polo while pool B has Dawood Group, Black Horse Paints/Artema Medical, Sakuf, Diamond Paints and Newage. The inaugural encounter of the

opening day will be played between Honda Chenab and Elan teams

at 2:00 pm and Guard Group will vie against United Snacks in the

second match to be played at 3:00 pm. The main and subsidiary

finals will be played on Sunday.

Lahore Polo Club (LPC) secretary Col (r) Shoaib Aftab said that

top nine teams will vie for top honours in this tournament. “All

the teams are well-shaped and fully prepared to give out their best

and win the prestigious tournament. I hope, like previous events,

this one too prove to be very exciting and challenging one”.

Lauding the role of sponsors, the LPC secretary said: “Sponsors

play key role in promoting any game. I am really grateful to Shoe

Planet for sponsoring this event and I hope they will continue their all-out support and cooperation with Lahore Polo Club for the

promotion and progress of this game of kings and knights”.