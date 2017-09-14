Shoaib Malik becomes Pakistan’s highest T20I run scorer

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Pakistan’s energetic all-rounder
Shoaib Malik on Wednesday became the country’s leading runs scorer
in T20 internationals, surpassing Umar Akmal to achieve the feat.
Malik scored 39 off 23 deliveries in the second T20I against
the ICC World XI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, smashing three sixes
and one four to become Pakistan’s top run scorer, private news
channel reported.
Wednesday’s innings was Malik’s 82nd, raising his total runs
tally in T20 internationals to 1,702 runs, 12 more than Umar
Akmal.
Malik is also the only Pakistani to score 7,000 runs in T20
matches. With 7,069 runs in T20 cricket, he is at seventh place in
the list of all-time top scorers in the shortest format of the
game.
The ageless all-rounder reacted to his achievement after the
match by offering thanks to the Almighty.
