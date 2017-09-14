Shoaib Malik becomes Pakistan’s highest T20I run scorer

ISLAMABAD, Sep 14 (APP): Pakistan’s energetic all-rounder

Shoaib Malik on Wednesday became the country’s leading runs scorer

in T20 internationals, surpassing Umar Akmal to achieve the feat.

Malik scored 39 off 23 deliveries in the second T20I against

the ICC World XI at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, smashing three sixes

and one four to become Pakistan’s top run scorer, private news

channel reported.

Wednesday’s innings was Malik’s 82nd, raising his total runs

tally in T20 internationals to 1,702 runs, 12 more than Umar

Akmal.

Malik is also the only Pakistani to score 7,000 runs in T20

matches. With 7,069 runs in T20 cricket, he is at seventh place in

the list of all-time top scorers in the shortest format of the

game.

The ageless all-rounder reacted to his achievement after the

match by offering thanks to the Almighty.