Shoaib expresses disappointment at Mohammad Amir’s retirement decision

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has expressed disappointment at fast bowler Mohammad’s Amir’s announcement to retire from Test cricket.

“I’m really thoroughly disappointed. At this age (27) I was at peak of my of career, while he is retiring,” Shoaib said in a video message.

He feared that after Amir other pacers like Hassan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan could also take a decision to call it a day to Test cricket.

“What is happening with Pakistan cricket? What are they doing? I’m unable to understand how the 27-year-old Amir can retire, especially when Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invested on him a lot,” he asked.