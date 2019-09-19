Shoaib becomes first Pakistani cricketer to appear in 350 T20 matches

LAHORE, Sep 19 (APP):Pakistan’s veteran cricketer got a unique milestone in his outstanding career by becoming the first cricketer of the country to complete 350 matches in T20 matches.

Shoaib played his 350th game in the format on Thursday at the Sabina Park stadium. He is captain for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the ongoing 7th edition of the Caribbean Premier League, who are undefeated in the tournament so far. Shoaib’s first T20 game took place in 2005, where he led the Sialkot Stallions, said the information made available here.