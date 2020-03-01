Shoaib annexes ITF Junior Tennis C’ships title

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Top seed Muhammad Shoaib of Pakistan annexed Boys Singles title of Syed Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships by swatting aside Ayar Goklap of Turkey in a three-set seesaw battle at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, here on Sunday.

In the first set, Ayar built up 3-1 lead by breaking 4th game of Shoaib. But Shoaib put up a stunning show to level the score 3-3all by breaking 7th game of Ayar. The score went up to 5-5 all as both the players held their respective serves. Ayer once again got an upper hand by holding his serve with the help of two aces and built up the winning lead 6-5.

He finally took the first set 7-5 by breaking last game of Shoaib at 0-40. In the second set, Ayer kept the same pressure and built up the winning lead 3-1 by breaking 2nd game of Shoaib. However, Shoaib changed the game plan and started long rallies from the baseline and levelled the score 3-3 all by breaking 5th game of Ayar.

He won the second set at 6-4 by breaking 7th game of his opponent. Shoaib was in excellent form in the final set and took the lead 4-0 by breaking 1st and 3rd game of Ayar. But Ayar once again came back in the game by reducing the lead 3-4 as he broke Shoaib’s 8th game by changing the pace of game. Shoaib once again put up a splendid show to win the final set at 6-4 and lift the title.

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Hussain Durrani, who was the chief guest distributed the trophies among the winner and runner-up of Boys Singles. President Pakistan Tennis Federation Salim Saifullah Khan and Secretary PTF Col (r) Gul Rehman also witnessed the final.