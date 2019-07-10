Shoaib Akhtar thinks India did not bat well enough to reach the final

ISLAMABAD, Jul 10 (APP):Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar said India did not bat well enough to reach the World Cup final.

Pakistani fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar reacted on social media after New Zealand beat India to enter the final of the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. New Zealand beat India by 18 runs in the first semifinal.

Shoaib Akhtar didn’t enjoy the batting performance put up by Team India. The ‘Rawalpindi Express’, wrote on social media that it was a resilient effort from MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja, crictracker reported.