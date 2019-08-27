Shoaib Akhtar leaves for Australia for knee reconstruction

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Tuesday left for Melbourne, Australia to undergo a partial reconstruction of his right knee.

“Doctors are saying that I will have to undergo a six to seven hour surgery. Let us see what will they say when I reach there. How long the operation takes place and how much they want to implant?,” he said on his YouTube channel while onboard the Melbourne-bound plane.

The 44-year-old was of the view that as per medical rules any sort of knee replacement should not take place before one turns sixty. “It is unfortunate that it is taking place at this age.”

“I’ve been playing for Pakistan with pain in my knee. It has become necessary to go for its remedy now. I’ve left my family. I’ve left everyone and this is not a very happy feeling. But this is also important to get my knee sorted out,” Shoaib, who had over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel added.