Shoaib Akhtar hails PCB for progressive thinking

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Former pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally started to make right decisions by choosing a perfect blend of experience and youth for the upcoming Down Under tour.

“This is a very tough tour. We’ve never been able to win a series in Australia. The PCB has done a progressive thinking by selecting a right squad for the series,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“I’m not talking about the batting (lineup) as I’m not fully satisfied with it. I believe Kamran Akmal is a top T20 batsmen and should have been selected in the team. Former skipper Sarfraz has (also) been dropped. I think it is not right decision to drop him as he has a good T20 record.”

He hailed the inclusion of 16-year-old pacer Naseem Shah’s inclusion in the Test Squad and expressed the hope that the novice bowler would be given freedom to bowl at pace against the Australians.

“I will suggest the board not to over train him. Australians have never faced him before. I hope he’ll be given the freedom to bowl at the fastest possible pace.”

He also advised promising speedster Musa Khan to bowl aggressively against Australia.

The 19-year-old has been included in both Test and T20 squads for the upcoming series.

“I’ve told Musa last week that he’ll be selected for the Australia tour. I’ve asked him to bowl with an aggressive attitude and announce his presence by

bowling short deliveries even if he goes for runs.”