Shireen Mazari elected chairperson of Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of CEC

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP):The Parliamentary Committee on Appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Tuesday unanimously elected Dr Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, as its chairperson.

Muhammad Mian Soomro proposed the name of Dr Mazari FOR chairperson of the committee while Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah seconded her candidature.