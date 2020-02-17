Shireen Mazari condemns murder of journalist in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari on Monday strongly condemned the murder of journalist Aziz Memon and called for constituting an inquiry committee on the matter.

Speaking on a point of order in the National Assembly, the minister said Aziz Memon had informed the authorities concerned a few days ago about threats to his life, however, no timely action was taken by the police to protect him.

The committee should be constituted to probe the murder of Aziz Memon so that those involved in the incident should be brought to justice.