Shimla agreement doesn’t affect int’l stature of Kashmir issue: Masood

MUZAFFARABAD, Dec 5 (APP):-:President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan Wednesday said that Shimla agreement between Pakistan and India doesn’t change the international stature of Kashmir issue which is recognized by the United Nations (UN). “A treaty between the two countries cannot affect the international status of an issue recognized by UN through its several resolutions to be resolved according to the aspirations of the people of the dispute territory,” Masood remarked while talking to a Faculty member of Al Azhar University Professor Dr. Hina Abdul Fateh here Wednesday.