Shifa beat Gulshan club in a friendly cricket match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Shifa International Hospitals Islamabad beat Gulshan Club Taxila by five wickets in a friendly cricket match played at PMO Cricket Ground, Taxila.

Shifa International Captain won the toss and invited Gulshan Cricket Club to bat first. Gulshan Club made 173 for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 25 overs. Ali (55) not out, Mubashir (52) and Arif (13) were the key contributors.

For Shifa, Azmat Bashir (2 for 22), Qutab Ud Din Qureshi (1 for 18), Salman Khan (1 for 19) and M. Ikram (1 for 21)

were the main wicket-takers.

In reply, Shifa International achieved the target in the 21st over for the loss of five wickets. Batsman Faisal Iqbal hit a fine half century 67 not out runs 42 balls with the help of two 6s and 9 4s while M. Ikram 22 and Nasir Mahmood 16

not out were their leading run-getters.

Gulshan Club’s Mubashir bagged three wickets for 37 runs while Zubair (1 for 21) and Mudassir (1 for 22) were the

other wicket-takers. Faisal Iqbal was named player of the match.