Shibli Faraz grieved over demise of comedian Athar Shah Khan Jaidi

ISLAMABAD, May 10 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of famous comedian Athar Shah Khan Jaidi.

In a tweet, he said that the deceased as a comedian spread happiness in lives of the viewers and gave a new dimension to humour.

The minister said that the characters played by Athar Shah Khan would be remembered for long time.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.