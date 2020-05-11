Shibli Faraz for proactive role of PROs in educating people about precautionary measures

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday that the role of information officers was crucial in spreading awareness about precautionary measures among masses following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet, the minister said he talked to public relation officers of all ministries through video conferencing and asked them to play this role proactively.

Senator Shibli Faraz said it was vital to motivate the people and create awareness among them to adopt effective precautionary measures and social distancing to defeat coronavirus.

He said protection of public health in wake of the outbreak of coronavirus was top priority of the government.