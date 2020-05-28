Shibli Faraz condoles demise of senior journalist, two radio professionals

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thussday

expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of senior journalist Fakhruddin.

In a statement, the minister also expressed deep grief and sorrow over

demise of Radio Urdu newscaster Huma Zafar and engineer Muhammad

Ashfaq.

He said along with doctors, nurses and medical staff, the media was also

playing a leading role in the fight against coronavirus .

He saluted the proud heroes of the nation who were martyred while performing

their duty of service to the nation.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest them in eternal peace and grant courage

to their families to bear their loss with fortitude.