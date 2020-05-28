Shibli Faraz asks Maryam Nawaz not to associate hard work of a generation for making Pakistan a nuclear nation with her

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that Pakistan had the honour of becoming the only nuclear power in the Islamic world on this day.

In a tweet, the minister said that Pakistan’s nuclear power was the guarantor of the safety and security of the country and its people.

The Minister said that national dignity and integrity was paramount for the nation which stood united for its defense and development of the country.

He asked Maryam Nawaz not to associate the hard work and efforts of a generation that made Pakistan a nuclear power with her family.

The nation was aware of those who leave their workers alone and run away from the field every time, he said adding

those who could not remain faithful to their narrative, how could they be expected to fulfill promises made with the people.

The loyalty of the PML- N leadership was not with soil but with money.

Manifestations of their loyalty could be seen all over the world in the form of Avanfield and other properties.

Shibli Faraz said that the nation will never forgive those who ruin the future of the nation’s children and make their own children’s lives.