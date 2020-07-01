Shibli congratulates Pakistan’s first female Lieutenant General Nigar Gohar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 01 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday congratulated first female Pakistani lieutenant general Nigar Gohar. Tagging a news item from an English daily, the minister said in a tweet: “Congratulations to first female Pakistani to achieve this milestone. Proud of women of our nation”.

The announcement of her promotion as lieutenant general was made by DG ISPR yesterday who also said that the officer has also been appointed as the first female surgeon general of the Pakistan Army.