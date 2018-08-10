Shenyang establishes friendly cooperative urban relations with Karachi

BEIJING, Aug 10 (APP):Shenyang, capital of northeast China’s Liaoning Province, and Karachi have established friendly and cooperative urban relations, and will carry out various forms of exchanges and cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, tourism, education, health and environmental protection to promote common prosperity and development.

Shenyang Mayor Jiang Youwei and Karachi Mayor Waseem Akhtar Khan signed the letter of intent respectively, Shenyang Daily, a Chinese language newspaper reported on Friday.

Welcoming Waseem Akhtar and his delegation, Jiang Youwei said that over the years, pragmatic cooperation between China and Pakistan has maintained a strong momentum and close cultural exchanges, creating favorable conditions for cooperation between the two cities.

Shenyang has a long history and culture, developed science and technology education, and has a solid industrial foundation.

It has an important mission in the national development strategy and has made positive progress in the development of transformation and innovation.

Shenyang is an open and inclusive city.

It hopes to have close exchanges and exchanges with cities across the country and deepen pragmatic cooperation.

Jiang Youwei said that we will actively organize Shenyang enterprises and institutions to dock projects and needs in Karachi and conduct in-depth negotiations.

“I believe that the delegation’s visit will definitely promote new progress in exchanges and cooperation between the two cities,” he added.

He hoped that the two cities will play a better role in the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

In the meeting, Waseem Akhtar said that Shenyang is a very beautiful and intelligent city and hoped that Shenyang can exert its own advantages and participate in and help the construction of urban infrastructure such as roads and bridges and transportation in Karachi.

He also invited Shenyang to send a delegation to participate in the Industrial Materials Exhibition to be held in Karachi in December this year.

The two mayors and the delegation also inspected some enterprises in the city and conducted in-depth discussions with the relevant departments of the city in the fields of urban construction, environmental protection and transportation.

Wu Wenxue, member of the Standing Committee of the Municipal Party Committee and deputy mayor, attended the event.