SHEIKHUPURA: July 03 – Relatives of Sikh crying outside the hospital emergency after train struck Sikh yatrees van near Sucha Soda Railway Phattak resulting at least 19 sikh yatree died and 09 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari July 3, 2020