PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos SHEIKHUPURA: July 03 Wreckage of van on the spot after train struck Sikh yatrees van near Sucha Soda Railway Phattak resulting at least 19 sikh yatrees died and 09 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari July 3, 2020