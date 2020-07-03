SHEIKHUPURA: July 03  A Sikh inform to the relatives on phone after train struck Sikh yatrees van near Sucha Soda Railway Phattak resulting at least 19 sikh yatrees died and 09 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari

APP43-03 SHEIKHUPURA: July 03  A Sikh inform to the relatives on phone after train struck Sikh yatrees van near Sucha Soda Railway Phattak resulting at least 19 sikh yatrees died and 09 injured in this incident. APP Photo by Mustafa Lashari
APP43-03

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR