Sheikh Rashid presents a cheque of Rs 60 mln to CJP

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 60 million to Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for the Supreme Court and the

Prime Minister Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund.

The minister, during a meeting with Chief Justice, informed that the amount was donated by the Pakistan Railways, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Pakistan Railways had established separate donations for dam fund on the directions of Minister for Railways whereas the amount was being collected through passenger tickets.