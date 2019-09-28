Sheikh Rashid lauds PM for presenting Kashmir issue effectively in UN

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP):Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that Main Line 1 project (ML-1) is backbone for the country’s economy because export and business activities cannot be increased without it.

Addressing a press conference at the Railway headquarters on Saturday, he said it was just a propaganda of the Opposition that there was any restriction or ban on ML-1 project by the IMF. He said in the past, faulty and costly engines were purchased, adding that during the last 11 months no import had been made for Railways.