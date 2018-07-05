Sheikh Rasheed hopes of win NA-60, 62 seats with majority

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (APP):Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Thursday expressed hope that he

would win the NA-60 and NA-62 constituencies seats with thumping majority.

I am confidently contesting from these two constituencies, he said while talking to PTV.

He said the general election should be held on July 25 in free, fair and transparent manner.

He lauded the arrangements of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding of general election.

AML chief said after winning the elections, PTI chief Imran Khan is the only candidate to

be the Prime Minister and he (Imran Khan) would not form alliance with any political party to make the government.

Sheikh Rasheed claimed that after winning the polls, Imran Khan would bring foreign investment and prosperity in the country.

To a query, he claimed Nawaz Sharif was not an intelligent politician and alleged that Sharif

family had not presented their money trails before the court.

Commenting on media, he said it was enjoying the freedom of speech in the country.