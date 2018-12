ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi on Saturday visited Shelter Home (Pannah Gah) established for homeless persons in Tarlai area of Islamabad. During the visit, the Minister of State for Interior was briefed by Chief Commissioner Aamir Ali Ahmed and ADCG Captain Shoaib Ali about different facilities that will be available for the homeless persons, Radio Pakistan reported.