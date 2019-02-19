Shehryar Afridi, Turkish Interior Minister discuss bilateral relations in Istanbul

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi and Minister for Interior of Turkey Süleyman Soylu had a meeting in Istanbul Tuesday during which the special nature of Pakistan-Turkey relations was emphasized.

It was noted that bilateral cooperation was flourishing in the political, economic, investment, defence, education and cultural spheres.

Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi was leading Pakistan delegation to the 6th

Ministerial Conference of the Budapest Process being held in Istanbul, Turkey from February 19 to 21. The aim of this initiative was to promote safe and regular migration, a message received here from Istanbul said.

Upon his arrival at Ataturk Airport Istanbul, Shehryar Afridi was received by Minister for Interior of Turkey Süleyman Soylu and Ambassador of Pakistan Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi.

Both counterparts also had a brief meeting during which, matters of mutual interest including sharing experience in the fight against terrorism, countering money laundering, curbing illegal migration, etc.

were also discussed.

Afridi lauded Turkey’s excellent arrangements for hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

Minister Shehryar Afridi also had a surprise visit to Pakistan Consulate General in Istanbul and showed satisfaction at various services offered by the Consulate including visa facilitation, passports, etc.

He mingled up with Pakistanis visiting the Consulate for various consular matters. Pakistan Consul General Bilal Khan Pasha briefed the Minister on the issues faced by Pakistanis in Turkey.

Shehryar Afridi also called on President of Religious Affairs of Turkey Prof. Ali Erbas.

Both sides discussed collaboration in reform of religious education system. Afridi showed keen desire to learn from the Turkish Imam Hatip School system.

The Turkish model of Imam Hatip School is fusion of Islamic and modern education as it contains

as much arts and science classes as normal high schools do.