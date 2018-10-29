Shehbaz’s name for PAC chairman controversial: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Monday said the opposition should give another name for the chairman of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in place of Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to media persons here after the meeting of Parliamentary Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said, “We can sit and look at the alternate by the opposition as we want to run the parliament but the opposition does not want to.”

He said Shehbaz Sharif’s name for the PAC chairman was controversial. “We have suggested the name of Syed Fakhar Imam and the opposition should give some other name.”

The question was who would audit the projects of the opposition which were initiated by it while in government, the minister said adding it was the principle that the projects of opposition would be audited by the government and the ones launched by the latter would be audited by the former. “The issue is how Shehbaz Sharif can do audit of Nawaz Sharif.”