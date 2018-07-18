Shehbaz vows to transform Pakistan as envisioned by Iqbal

RAJANPUR (ROJHAN MAZARI), July 18 (APP)::PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday claimed he would transform Pakistan as per vision of the poet of East Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal, if voted to power on July 25.

Addressing a public meeting in Rojhan Mazari tahsil of district Rajanpur, Shehbaz claimed he would put all his energies for development of the country. Pakistan would be like Turkey with regard to development, he added.

He sought vote from the people on the basis of 10-year service extended by his government. He criticized Imran Khan for his U-turns and promoting ‘sit-in’ culture. He claimed that Imran Khan could not generate even a single megawatt of power in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the PML-N added 11,000 megawatt of electricity to the national grid during the last term.

He claimed South Punjab was a stronghold of the PML-N and would remain so in future too.

He claimed his government initiated mega development projects across south Punjab without any discrimination for prosperity of people.

He heaped praise on PML-N candidate Atif Khan Mazari for his loyalty to the party.

Shehbaz claimed that his government launched Metro Bus Service, built schools, colleges and hospitals in Multan, besides introducing health cards.

The PML-N government also improved education facilities in Dera Ghazi Khan, he said and urged the people to vote for the party.

PML-N candidate for PP-297 Sardar Atif Hussain Mazari, PP-294 candidate and district president PML-N Sardar Hussam Javed Gorchani and others also spoke on the occasion.