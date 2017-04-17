Shehbaz vows to provide relief to people during Ramazan

LAHORE, April 17 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab, Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif Monday ordered best arrangements to

facilitate people and stability of prices of edible items

during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

Provision of quality essential items on fixed price was

responsibility of the government and he would personally

supervise steps taken for relief of the people in

Ramazan, he added.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review

arrangements regarding Ramazan Package, Ramazan Bazaars, Fair

Price Shops and Seheri and Aftar Dastarkhawans during holy month.

The Chief Minister said the government was evolving a

comprehensive programme for providing relief to the people in

Ramazan during current year under which more than 300 Ramazan

Bazaars would be set up while 27 model bazaars would also work

as Ramazan Bazaars throughout the province.

The CM said provision of edible items to the people at affordable rates

was responsibility of concerned departments and no effort should

be spared in this regard.

He said indiscriminate action would also be taken against the hoarders

and profiteers and on complaints, concerned Commissioners, RPOs, Deputy

Commissioners and DPOs would be responsible.

He said Dasterkhawans at Sehri and Aftar timings would

be set up during the holy month.

“There should be no shortage of fruits, vegetables and pulses during

Ramazan and the concerned departments should evolve a comprehensive

mechanism through early steps,” the CM asserted.

He said fair price shops would also be set up by Agriculture

Department in Ramazan bazaars and the items at these shops

would be available to the people at cheaper rates as compared

to the market.

The Chief Minister said special attention should be paid

to quality as well as prices of essential items and no

compromise would be made on standard of daily use commodities.

He directed the prices of edible items in Ramazan Bazaars

should be displayed through digital boards and their provision

should be ensured for the citizens visiting the Bazaars.

He also directed to constitute price control committees at

district level.

Lord Mayor Lahore and Commissioner Lahore Division would

jointly preside Lahore Price Control Committee while Mayor or

Chairmen District Councils would preside the meetings of price

control committees along with Deputy Commissioners in other

districts.