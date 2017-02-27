Shehbaz vows to ensure potable water to masses

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP): Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said the government was determined to provide clean drinking water to every citizen.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting which reviewed different matters regarding implementation of Khadim-e-Punjab Saaf Pani Programme and took various important decisions for its implementation in future.

The Chief Minister said future strategy had been evolved for speedy implementation of Saaf Pani Project and now they had to jointly implement this project speedily.

He said programme of provision of clean drinking water would be started in 37 tehsils of South Punjab in the first phase and its scope would be expanded across the province in phases while non-functional water schemes would also be restored.

He said Saaf Pani Project was an excellent public welfare programme therefore it should be forwarded as early as possible.

Shehbaz Sharif said each and every moment regarding implementation of the programme was precious and they had to compensate the time wasted in the past with hard work and determination. He directed Saaf Pani Company to select best human resource on merit for its capacity-building and added that viable recommendations should be presented for the restoration of non-functional rural water schemes.

He said clean drinking water was the basic right of every citizen and the Punjab government was working on this programme to ensure that right.

He said targets of Saaf Pani Programme had to be achieved within stipulated period and work would have to be carried out vigorously in this regard. He directed to keep in view future needs while implementing this programme so that there should be room for further expansion.

He said provision of clean drinking water to people was the responsibility of the government which would be fulfilled at any cost.

Shehbaz Sharif said programme of clean drinking water would have to be completed in the fixed period at all costs and move speedily towards achieving the goal.

Chief Executive Officer Saaf Pani Company South gave a briefing regarding different models and implementation of the programme. Chairman Saaf Pani Company South Ch. Arif Saeed, Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning & Development, Secretary Housing and concerned officials were present on the occasion.