Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to further enhance cooperation with Turkey

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP): The visit of Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif to Turkey is extraordinarily significant in wake of Turkey’s cooperation in public welfare projects.

The Chief Minister on Friday called on Turkish President and will also meet with the Prime Minister, Ministers and heads of different departments, said a handout issued here.

The purpose of this tour is ensuring effective implementation of ongoing projects in different fields including health, transport, law and order and solid waste management; besides finalizing the scope of launch of new projects.

In this regard, the treatment of sewerage water in mega cities is especially important as it would help to overcome the issue of degradation. This project would be launched from the provincial metropolis with support of Turkey and then it will be extended to other districts, as well.