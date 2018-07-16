Shehbaz Sharif writes a letter to PM, CM for providing facilities to Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP):President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and former Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sherif on Monday has written a letter to the caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Minister Punjab

for providing facilities to the former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as per Jail privilege.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister, Shehbaz Sharif demanded the better facilities for Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as he ( Nawaz Sharif) had remained Prime Minister of the country thrice.